Arson eyed in Zambo school fire

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said it is doing an in-depth probe to unmask the culprit behind the fire that razed a public school building here.

Senior Insp. Douglas Zabala, deputy city fire marshal, on Friday said they believe the school building of the Tindalo Elementary School was intentionally burned.

The fire that broke out around 7:20 a.m. Thursday burned a two-classroom school building of the Tindalo Elementary School in Barangay Vitali, 83.99 kilometers east of City Hall. The fire was contained around 8:38 a.m.

The fire damaged an estimated PHP500,000 worth of properties, Zabala said.

Based on our investigation, the fire could not have been caused by faulty electrical wiring since the school has no electricity. Therefore someone had intentionally set the school on fire, Zabala said.

He said a witness told the arson investigator that the fire started from the ceiling of the school building, adding the arsonist could have used dried coconut leaves to set ablaze the school building.

The damaged school building houses the Grade 5 classroom and the office of the head teacher.

Source: Philippines News Agency