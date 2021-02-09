Arrests of ‘communist leaders’ based on court warrants: PRO-13

The arrests made by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on three individuals alleged top leaders of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in the Caraga Region are based on court-issued warrants.

The Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) made this clear following the arrests of Isias B. Genorga, Gina Tutor, and Maria Dalangin during the two-day manhunt operation late last week.

“Warrants of arrest were issued against Genorga, Tutor and Dalangin by the local courts for the crimes of murder and violation of Republic Act 9851 or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and Other Crimes Against Humanity,” PRO-13 director, Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat Jr., said Monday.

Genorga, 73, who was nabbed last Feb. 5 here is the spokesperson of Piston (Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide) and the chairperson of the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (KADAMAY) in the region, Caramat said.

Tutor, 50, the secretary-general of Gabriela-Agusan del Norte, was arrested on Feb. 6 in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte.

“Both Genorga and Tutor were arrested by virtue of arrest warrant for murder issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 34 in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte,” Caramat said.

He added that Dalangin, 73, the head of the Regional Organizing Department of the Regional White Area Committee, Northern Mindanao Regional Committee (NMRC), and organizer of the Nagkahiusang Mag-uuma sa Surigao Norte (NAMASUN), was arrested on Feb. 6 in Esperanza, Agusan del Sur, based on an arrest warrant for murder and violation of RA 9851 issued by the RTC Branch 27 in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur.

“The arrests of Genorga, Tutor, and Dalangin are not founded on their being members of progressive groups but on the criminal cases they were involved in,” Caramat said.

He said the three were also linked to the killings of Zaldy A. Ybanez and Datu Bernardino M. Astudillo in March last year in Barangay Magroyong, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur.

According to PRO-13, Dalangin is in the top 6 and Tutor is top 9 in the category of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) priority targets. Genorga, meanwhile, is the number 18 most wanted person on the “CTG priority target” of PRO-13.

“Anyone, regardless of the status in life or organizational affiliations, can be arrested for violation of laws, especially if involved in heinous crimes,” Caramat said.

He assured that the arrest of the three suspects has gone through a legal process.

Caramat also guaranteed the safety of the arrested suspects as well as the respect of their human rights.