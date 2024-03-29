Arrested ex-baseballer referred to prosecution over drug charges

Former professional baseball player Oh Jae-won arrested last week on drug charges was transferred to the prosecution Friday for further investigation and a possible indictment, police said. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station said it sent Oh's case to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on charges of illegal drug use and violence. Oh, a former Doosan Bears player, is accused of having habitually taken methamphetamine and psychotropic medications until recently. Oh was first questioned by police about his suspected drug use on March 9 following a tipoff from a woman who was with him. He was apprehended 10 days later, and a court issued an arrest warrant for him last Friday on charges of taking drugs and assaulting the woman who reported him. Source: Yonhap News Agency