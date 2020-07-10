Arrest warrant served vs. cadets in Dormitorio case: AFP

The arrest warrant issued against the three cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) implicated in the death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio has been served, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Friday.

“The warrant of arrest issued by Presiding Judge Maria Ligaya V. Itliong-Rivera was served to the three accused PMA cadets by the commanding officer of the Military Police Battalion and the designated custodial officer of the AFP Custodial and Detention Center, Army Maj. Evangeline Nualda,” AFP spokesperson, Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, said in a press statement.

Arevalo, who also heads the AFP Education, Training and Doctrine Command, said the warrant would be returned to the court on Friday as the three cadets had been detained at the PMA and were transferred to the stockade of Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City last January 17.

“The accused cadets and three others face criminal prosecution for violating Article of War 97,” he said.

Arevalo noted that the AFP commits “to secure, present and/or deliver the living body of any or all the accused cadets to the proper authorities when so ordered, including pertinent orders or directives from the General Court Martial and the Honorable Court.”

On Wednesday, the Baguio Regional Trial Court Branch 5 ordered the arrest of cadets Felix Lumbag Jr. and Shalimar Imperial Jr., who were charged with murder and hazing, and cadet Julius Carlo Tadena for hazing and less serious physical injuries.

The court did not recommend bail

Source: Philippines News Agency