Army’s 91IB offers free services to poor Aurora residents

At least 630 residents in this province availed of various services conducted on Monday by the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion (91IB) as part of its enhanced Adopt-a-Barangay (Kapwa ko, Sagot ko) program.

The 91IB launched the program last year to help indigents amid the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

They offered free haircut, medical check-up, feeding activity, and distributed Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) leaflets and information drive on infiltration of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) to the residents in Barangays Toytoyan and Gupa in Dipaculao, this province.

Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commander of 91IB, said the activities were conducted through the joint efforts of the personnel in the Army, police and the local government units (LGUs) who significantly contributed to the over-all security and peace efforts of the government in curtailing the activities of the communist terrorist groups (CTGs) and promoting the task force End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) and whole of the nation approach.

Rubio said he is thankful for the continuous support of the provincial government of Aurora.

“The activities were important as the people feel the presence of the government. We also bring the unit closer to the people,” he said in an interview.

He also lauded his troops for the initiative and untiring services they offered to the people.

“I commended them for their concern and love for the people of Aurora,” he added.