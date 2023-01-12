Army’s 51st Engineering Brigade gets new acting commander

MANILA: The Philippine Army (PA) on Thursday announced the appointment of a new acting commander of its 51st Engineering Brigade.

Col. Jose Eduardo Liboon assumed as the brigade's acting chief in a turnover ceremony presided over by PA chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. at Camp Rigoberto Atienza in Libis, Quezon City on Tuesday.

Liboon replaced Brig. Gen. JT T. Bajet who retired from the service.

"Col. Liboon is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1994. He also graduated from the Western Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and from the University of the Philippines with a Master in Community Development. Prior to his new designation, he served as the unit's Deputy and also held leadership positions in the 53rd Engineer Brigade, 3rd Infantry Battalion, and 52nd Engineer Brigade," PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement.

Bajet led the brigade since August 2021.

"Under his leadership, the unit has put into action the thrusts of the Commanding General by prioritizing the welfare of the soldiers, enhancing the skills of the Army engineers through continuous training, and ensuring the proper utilization of resources from the command," he added.

Brawner extended his well wishes to Liboon and Bajet.

He also emphasized the role of the Army engineers not just in nation-building, but also in the PA's previous and future campaigns.

Source: Philippines News Agency