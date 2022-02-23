﻿Army’s 1st Infantry Division gets 2 new officers

The 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division (ID), the premier command of the Philippine Army, on Monday received two new officers into its command.

Maj. Karen Leleth Dipaling and Capt. Carlito Cariño Jr. were officially introduced after Monday’s flag raising ceremony at Camp Maj. Cesar Sang-an, home of the 1ID in Upper Pulacan, Labanga, Zamboanga del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Jose Randolph Sino Cruz, 1ID assistant division commander, welcomed the two officers and pinned them the Tabak patch during a simple ceremony.

Sino Cruz wished them luck in their new assignments and advised them to perform their duty to the best of their abilities.

Prior to her assignment to 1ID, Dipaling was with the 7th Regional Community Defense Group (7RCDG) of the Army Reserve Command (ARESCOM).

Dipaling is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 2006.

Cariño is not new with 1ID as he spent almost two years as Fire Support Officer of 101st and 103rd Infantry Brigade from 2017 to 2020.

The two infantry brigades are among the line units of the 1ID, which has jurisdiction over Zamboanga Peninsula, Lanao provinces, and Basilan.

Cariño was with the 9RCDG, ARESCOM, before his assignment to the 1ID. He is a member of PMA Class of 2011.

Source: Philippines News Agency