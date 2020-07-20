Army’s 1ID holds company commander’s symposium

The 1st Infantry Division has conducted a three-day “Company Commander’s Symposium” that “rearmed” the participants with mission-essential skills and knowledge.

Capt. Clint Antipala, 1st Infantry Division information officer, said Monday that 74 junior officers attended the symposium that ended over the weekend at division headquarters in Camp Major Cesar Sang-an in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Antipala said the three-day symposium, facilitated by the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Education and Training, involved sharing of experiences, best practices, and lessons learned as well as success stories from military and civilian speakers.

Brig. Gen. Bagnus Gaerlan Jr., 1st Infantry Division assistant commander and one the symposium’s guest speakers, reminded the junior officers to uphold a standard of a disciplined soldier, and always strive for excellence.

The junior officers comprised mostly company commanders of the combat and combat support and service battalions.

Meanwhile, Col. Jose Randolf Sino Cruz, 1st Infantry Division assistant commander for Retirees and Reservist Affairs and a symposium’s guest speaker, delved on mission accomplishment and to stay focus on the task what is being given.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), encouraged the junior officers to “work with passion and dedication” and urged them to sustain the gains of peace and progress of the command.

Antipala said the Company Commander’s Symposium is conducted yearly in order to assess, enhance, and empower junior officers in the field.

Source: Philippines News Agency