Army wins back Agusan community from NPA through basketball

BUTUAN CITY -- The Philippine Army said it has scored a significant victory over the communist New People's Army (NPA) by winning back residents of a remote community in the town of Buenavista in Agusan del Norte through a basketball game.

On the eve of the New Year's Day, troopers from 23rd Infantry Battalion (23IB) of the Army stormed Sitio Sampinit, Barangay Malapong in Buenavista town not to engage the rebels in a clash but to play basketball with the residents in the area, an Army official old Philippine News Agency on Thursday.

Sitio Sampinit is an influenced area by the NPA. It was once an encampment site of the rebels and an encounter between our troops took place in the area sometime in July last year, said Lt. Col. Francisco L. Molina, 23IB commander.

Molina said Sitio Sampinit was adopted by the 23IB and a Pamaskong Handog was conducted in the area last December 26 together with the local government unit (LGU) of Buenavista and the barangay council members of Malapong.

During the December activity, dubbed as Panaghiusa Alang sa Kalinaw ug Kalambuan (Unity for Peace and Development), the Army and the LGU provided the residents with gifts to include food and slippers for the children.

What caught our attention was the basketball court that was already dilapidated. I also saw the danger of that basketball court that might harm the children while playing, Molina said.

Due to the lack of resources from the barangay to repair the basketball court, he said that the 23IB decided to repair it by providing new boards and rings.

When the materials were already purchased we repaired the basketball court through bayanihan, Molina said.

The basketball game last December 31 ended with a boodle fight with the residents and the formal turnover of the basketball court to the leaders of the sitio.

The handing over of the basketball court was symbolized by the formal turnover of the ball that we used during the game, he added.

Molina said the sports activity on the New Year's Eve symbolized teamwork and a good relationship between the Army and the residents of Sitio Sampinit.

Despite the odds, the soldiers and the people in the area are still friends. The friendship was seen the way they interacted with us. Without fear or hesitations, the soldiers and the residents intermingled through the basketball game, cheering and during the lunch that we shared, Molina added.

He said it was the 23IB troopers that offered friendship to the residents of Sampinit after that armed encounter in July this year.

We can win back Filipinos who are indoctrinated by the NPA. We offered them friendship and they accepted it. We offered them a basketball game and they agreed and joined, he said.

Molina also emphasized that there are many forms of engagements in winning back residents who were "once deceived" by the NPA.

He added that the Army will also recommend to the LGU and other government agencies to prioritize programs and services to the residents of Sitio Sampinit.

The presence of the NPA in the area has stalled the development initiatives of the government for a long time, he said.

Molina also noted that the "whole-of-nation" approach initiated by President Rodrigo R. Duterte is already gaining ground in far-flung areas of Agusan del Norte, including Sitio Sampinit.

We will work hard to facilitate government interventions in Sitio Sampinit so that the people will experience and feel the real presence of the government through the much-needed programs and services of the government agencies and the LGU, Molina said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency