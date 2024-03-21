Army verifying identity of slain N. Samar rebel before burial

TACLOBAN CITY: The Philippine Army assured proper burial for a New People's Army fighter who was killed in a clash with soldiers on the outskirts of Palapag, Northern Samar. His identity is being verified by authorities. 'The male fighter is in his 30s,' Capt. Jefferson Mariano, spokesperson for the Army's 8th Infantry Division, said Thursday. 'We are certain that he's a rebel since he was still carrying firearms when we found his body.' The slain rebel was with a group of armed men who clashed with Army troopers on Tuesday in the upland Bagacay village in Palapag town. The rebels retreated after being overpowered by soldiers. 'We just need a confirmation from at least three people to validate his identity,' Mariano added. Once identified, authorities will turn over the cadaver to the rightful claimants and extend necessary assistance, including transportation and burial. The rebels belonged to the sub-regional guerilla unit and remnants of the dismantled front committee 15 of the Eastern Visayas region al party committee led by a certain Marchu Ocson, a notorious rebel leader in Northern Samar. 'They just regrouped after the dismantling of their NPA units. They don't even have an encampment. Our troops just noticed a temporary hideout in the area,' Mariano added. Soldiers launched the joint operation acting on tips from a concerned resident that a group of armed men passing through their village. Government troops also recovered three high-powered firearms, a banned anti-personnel mine, medical paraphernalia, subversive documents, and other materiel after the encounter. Source: Philippines News Agency