﻿Army troops seize guns, ammunition in clash with NPA rebels

Army troops on Friday recovered assorted firearms and ammunition in pursuit operations against suspected members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) following a clash in Barangay Sandayao, Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental.

A report from the 62nd “Unifier” Infantry Battalion said their troops and those from the 33rd Division Reconnaissance Company engaged in a 15-minute gunfight with suspected NPA members of the Sentro de Gravidad (SDG) Platoon, Central Negros 1 (CN1) at Sitio Halog in Barangay Sandayao on Thursday.

The government troops one R4 rifle with a short magazine loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, and one KG 9mm-caliber sub-machine gun loaded with five rounds of ammunition following the clash.

The suspected NPA rebels fled, leaving behind several NPA uniforms and flags, communications equipment, foodstuffs, cooking utensils, personal belongings, and hygiene kits that were recovered by the Unifier troops.

Lt. Col. William Pesase Jr., commanding officer of the 62IB, in a report said he appreciates “the information given by the residents of Barangay Sandayao”, adding they will continue pursuit operations against the NPA “to pre-empt their extortion activity and terroristic acts against the peace-loving Guihulnganons.”

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.