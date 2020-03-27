Army troops help transport, distribute relief goods in Caloocan

The Philippine Army (PA) assisted two private organizations in transporting and distributing relief goods to 100 residents of Barangay 175 in Camarin, Caloocan City on Thursday.

In a statement released on Friday, Army spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said troops of the 11th Civil-Military Operations Battalion (11CMOB) assisted the “K-Noonas Buy Your Food” and “AvengersPH”, both represented by Charisse Gatmaitan, in their relief mission.

“With the enhanced community quarantine still in effect, the 11CMOB from (the) Civil-Military Operations Regiment of the Army assisted Ms. Gatmaitan’s group in the distribution of goods to the urban poor families to sustain their food requirements during the quarantine period,” Zagala said.

Aside from helping deliver relief goods, Army personnel also conducted information dissemination and awareness campaign with the help of mobile loudspeakers regarding the importance of the ongoing 30-day enhanced community quarantine in Luzon and proper hygiene in curbing the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The groups followed strict contact transmission protocols to prevent the spread of the disease.

“We appreciate the kind gesture of Ms. Gatmaitan’s group, who share their time and resources to provide the basic needs to our fellowmen,” Zagala said.

Source: Philippines News Agency