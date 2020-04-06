Army troops distribute relief packs in Pasig

The Philippine Army’s 11th Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Battalion distributed 1,000 relief packs donated by Landers Superstore to the residents of Barangay Manggahan, Pasig City last April 4.

In a statement released on Sunday, PA spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said the 11th CMO Battalion headed the hauling and distribution of 1,000 relief packs to the beneficiaries.

Each relief pack contains five kilograms of rice, 16 pieces of canned goods and three packs of noodles.

“Your Philippine Army in collaboration with other stakeholders will continue to serve the people by bringing relief to our kababayans in this time of crisis,” Zagala said.

In partnership with the store, 2nd Lt. Matteo Guidicelli (Reserve) generated a total of PHP9 million through the second online fundraising concert “One Voice Pilipinas” last March 29.

Meanwhile, the first online concert last March 22, has funded two relief operations for the affected residents in San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal, and Barangay Payatas, Quezon City.

Proceeds from the second concert were used to purchase relief packs for the residents in Barangay Manggahan whose livelihood was affected by the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon imposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Source: Philippines News Agency