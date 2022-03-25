﻿Army troopers seek help to repair Sulu mosque

The Army’s 6th Special Forces Company (6SFC) is seeking the assistance of donors for the repair of Masjid Maas (old mosque), saying this would help prevent violent extremism in a remote village in Talipao, Sulu.

Masjid Maas, which was constructed in 2019, is located in Sitio Banglot, Barangay Upper Sinumaan, Talipao, Capt. Ron Villarosa, the 6SFC commander, said in a statement Friday posted on its Facebook page.

The mosque sits on the foot of Mount Sinumaan – a remote area, and so the use of light materials for its structure.

“This initiative forms part of 6SFC’s efforts on preventing violent extremism by strengthening vulnerable institutions that could easily be exploited by threat groups,” Villarosa said.

“The rehabilitated mosque will serve as a conducive venue to preach peace under the teachings of Islam,” he added.

The repairs would cost around PHP60,000, which will cover the procurement of a sound system and complimenting solar panel set, repair of walls, and concreting of floors.

The mosque currently has compacted soil as the floor used for praying.

“As Ramadhan nears, we are looking forward to rehabilitating the mosque for a more conducive praying environment,” Villarosa said.

This year’s Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, introspection, and prayer for Muslims, is set to start on April 1.

Six months ago, Villarosa said the vicinity of Masjid Maas was used by Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits as a sanctuary.

Through intensified mass base operations and community support programs launched by the 6SFC, the ASG has since been denied popular support from the community.

“This, in effect, shaped the operational environment in favor of government forces,” Villarosa said.

“Let us help our Tausug brothers and sisters,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency