Army tightens Negros border security to prevent Marawi-like bombing

DUMAGUETE: The Philippine Army in Negros Oriental has intensified border security in the province to avert possible terror attacks similar to the Dec. 3 bombing of Mindanao State University in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur. In a press briefing on Tuesday, Brig. Gen. Joey Escanillas, the Army's 302nd Infantry Brigade (302Bde) commander, said additional checkpoints have been set up at key entry and exit points of the province. 'We have deployed explosive-detecting dogs at bus stations, like in Dumaguete and at the city port to check on luggage,' Escanillas said. He noted that checkpoints are still present in strategic locations even after the Oct. 30 elections for village and youth leaders. Stringent security checks on private and public vehicles are also being conducted at the borders of Basay, Negros Oriental and Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental; Bayawan City, Negros Oriental and Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, and Pandanon crossing Ayungon, Negros Oriental. Escanillas clarified, however, that the military has not received any intelligence reports of potential terror threats in Negros Oriental. Meanwhile, he said they welcome the announcement of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for exploratory peace talks with some extremist groups, specifically the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA), whose presence is still felt on Negros Island. In the 302Bde area of responsibility, only the NPA's Southwest Guerilla Front remains active, as the Southeast Front and the Bohol Party Committee in Bohol province have been declared dismantled.