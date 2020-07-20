Army steps up drive to convince Reds to give up fight

The Army’s 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division (7ID) has intensified its awareness campaign against communist terrorist groups by air dropping Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) leaflets and conducting visitations along the coastal areas of San Luis town in this province on Sunday.

The move is part of the military’s continuing efforts to convince the remnants of Komiteng Larangang Guerrilla (KLG) Sierra Madre of the New People’s Army (NPA) to return to the fold of the law and in support of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

The Army troops took off at Dr. Juan C. Angara Airport, commonly known as Baler Airport, using two choppers of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to drop 500 leaflets designed to entice those active NPA bandits to abandon the armed struggle and be reunited with their families.

Lt. Col. Reandrew Rubio, Commanding Officer of the 91st Infantry Battalion (9IB), visited Barangay Dimanayat in San Luis to boost the morale of soldiers and check on the operational condition of troops assigned in the area.

He also visited the indigenous peoples’ community in the village to determine livelihood programs that can be implemented in the area, in collaboration with the concerned government agencies.

“The coastal area of San Luis can be a potential tourist destination in the near future due to its attractive and beautiful nature sites,” Rubio said.

He noted that the presence of government troops in the area is not just to protect the communities from the NPA threats but also to secure the government projects and facilities.

Brig. Gen. Andrew Costelo, commander of the 703rd Infantry (Agila) Brigade of the 7ID, commended the Sinagtala troopers for securing the far-flung communities that are vulnerable to NPA infiltration.

“I urge my men in the ground to continue doing good and closely work and collaborate with the different agencies and stakeholders towards lasting peace and development,” he said.

Last July 14, operating troops of the 91IB discovered nine containers with rice believed to be owned and abandoned by the members of KLG Sierra Madre in the hinterlands of Barangay Dimanayat in San Luis.

Since January this year, several food caches have been recovered by joint elements of 91IB and Philippine National Police in Nueva Ecija and Aurora provinces.

“The discovery of another NPA bandits’ food cache will significantly degrade the latter’s logistical resources and they are now on the run due to intensified joint operations in the area,” Rubio said.

