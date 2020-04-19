Army soldier dies in Masbate clash with suspected rebels

An Army soldier was killed in a hostile encounter with suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels on Sunday afternoon in a remote village in San Jacinto town, Masbate province.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, in an interview said a platoon of government troops was on patrol when they encountered a group of communist guerrillas in the vicinity of Barangays Salvacion, San Fernando and Piña at around 1 p.m.

A firefight ensued that resulted in the death of the soldier whose identity was not yet released by the Army headquarters in Masbate.

Government troops recovered from the encounter site five M16 rifles and an M203 rifle.

A military report said the running gun battle was still ongoing as of this writing.

Police and military checkpoints were put up along the boundaries of San Fernando, Batuan and Monreal in Masbate to intercept the fleeing rebels.

