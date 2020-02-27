Army seizes IEDs, bomb making materials in Maguindanao

Government forces on Thursday discovered a hideout of the Islamic State linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao and seized explosives and bomb making components in the area.

Acting on a tip from civilians that confirmed Army intelligence information about the presence of BIFF bomb makers in the marshland of Maguindanao, the Army's 57th Infantry Battalion (57IB) said it immediately conducted law enforcement operations in an area bordering the towns of Mamasapano, Datu Salibo, Shariff Aguak, Datu Saydona Mustapha, and Saudi Ampatuan early Thursday morning.

According to the 57IB, a brief firefight ensued after the BIFF opened fire on approaching lawmen at 6 a.m. at the periphery of Shariff Saydona Mustapha town, but the rebels quickly fled deep into the marshland, leaving behind their bomb making materials and complete explosives.

Lt. Col. Edwin R. Alburo, 57IB commander, said the troops found eight improvised hand grenades, roadside improvised bombs, eight live hand grenades, bomb making components such as black powder, cut nails, cut metals, switchboard, electrical wiring, ammonium nitrate and documents at the BIFF hideout.

A well coordinated operation led to the recovery of high explosive materials and eventually foiled bombing plots by BIFF, Alburo said in a statement. He added the IEDs are ready for deployment by the BIFF but the military could not say where and when it would be brought by the radicals.

Col. Jose H. Narciso, 601st Infantry Brigade (601st IBde) commander, lauded the 57IB troopers and vowed there will be no letup in the manhunt against BIFF elements "who sow fear in civilian communities through violent extremism."

The 601st IBde is based in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

