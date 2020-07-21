Army seizes explosives, food supply from Reds in Sorsogon

Army operations in Barangay Calpi, Bulan, Sorsogon resulted in two encounters with members of the New People’s Army (NPA) and seizure of explosives and food from the communist rebels.

Capt. John Paul Belleza, 9th Infantry Division spokesperson, in an interview on Tuesday, said the first encounter that lasted for 30 minutes occurred when Army troopers responded to a report from residents that a group of communist NPA terrorists (CNTs) was lingering in the outskirts of the village.

“Two hours later, reinforcing troops received another tip-off from the concerned citizens which triggered another encounter with the escaping CNTs,” he said.

Belleza said the terrorists were believed to be members of Larangan 2, Komiteng Probinsya 3 of the Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC) who, accordingly, were planning to disrupt the Community Support Program (CSP) peace initiatives in the said area.

“Troopers seized three anti-personnel mines, electrical wires, food supplies and other CNTs’ belongings from the encounter sites,” he added.

Meanwhile, Joint Task Force Bicolandia (JTFB) commander Maj. Gen. Henry Robinson Jr. said the Army in Bicol will continue to enforce more stringent measures to protect the communities against the communist terrorists.

“To further prevent any terroristic acts which hamper government efforts to uplift the people’s welfare through community development, we will continue to enforce measures and preempt any unlawful activities,” he added.

Robinson added that the CSP Team is conducting immersion activities in the communities to know the needs of the residents and to bring these to the government for appropriate actions.

“But the CTG’s terrorism disrupts this operation, thereby delaying the delivery of needed services to the local populace. We will not allow this. Our intensified operations are meant to go after these terrorists, encourage them to return to the folds of the law and totally eradicate the insurgency in Bicol,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency