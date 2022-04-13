﻿Army scores ‘biggest’ arms haul vs. NPA in Agusan Sur

Government troops recovered what they described as the biggest cache of high-powered firearms seized from communist rebels in Agusan del Sur this year.

In a statement Wednesday, the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) said the firearms recovered Monday in Barangay Kasapa 2, La Paz town, include 10 AK47 rifles and seven M16 rifles.

Soldiers of the 60th Infantry Battalion (60IB) also recovered a Ultimax Light Machine Gun, an M14 rifle, an M79 grenade launcher, a Garand rifle, a drum magazine for Ultimax LMG, and five magazines for AK47 rifle.

According to Eastmincom, the firearms’ discovery was made possible through the help of a former rebel only identified as Bolo, who used to operate under Guerrilla Front 3 (GF-3), Sub-Regional Committee 4 of the NPA’s Southern Mindanao Regional Committee.

“They are now hiding their firearms since they no longer have members who would bear them,” Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol, Eastmincom commander, was quoted as saying.

Almerol said the rebels’ recruitment drive has also ceased as their former mass bases have already “rejected the communist movement and pledged support to the government.”

“With this recent accomplishment, we could say that the GF-3 will have no chance of recuperating. They are inutile without firearms to wield against their former mass bases,” Almerol said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency