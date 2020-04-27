Army says pills found in NPA lair prove sexual abuse by rebels

The recovery of boxes of anti-pregnancy pills from a lair of the New People’s Army (NPA) overran by the military in Northern Samar is a proof of the communist terrorist group’s sexual abuse of its female combatants, the Philippine Army said.

Maj. Gen. Pio Diñoso III, commander of the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Division, said in a statement on Monday that the recent discovery reveals the suffering of women fighters under the control of the armed rebels.

“The anti-pregnancy pills are proof of the situation of women under the unbearable control of the NPA terrorists. Women fighters could have been compelled to take anti-pregnancy pills and they might have been forced to become sex objects of some NPA leaders,” he said.

He said the abuse of female NPA members is common in areas where they operate. Women have become subject to sexual exploitation by NPA leaders and other members, according to the official.

“Former rebels said that some women end up as party wife of other NPAs while others end up only as sex objects of some leaders or senior members. Most often, pregnant NPAs are being abandoned by their leaders and companions in dire situations,” he added.

Soldiers of the 20th Infantry Battalion found the pills on April 23 inside an NPA lair after a 20-minute gunbattle in the upland village of P. Rebadulla in Catubig, Northern Samar. No one was hurt on the government side while there was an undetermined number of injuries or casualties on the enemy’s side as evidenced by the bloodstains found on their route of withdrawal.

The abandoned NPA lair can accommodate about 40 combatants. It has a multi-purpose hall, 11 bunkers, 19 makeshift tents, a restroom, a kitchen, and three posts.

Government troops also recovered in the area assorted firearms and several magazines, improvised explosive devices, hand grenade, bandoliers, radio, mobile phones, backpacks, medical supplies, and subversive documents with high intelligence value.

The military has been patrolling the area after receiving reports from civilians that rebels have been threatening to disrupt infrastructure projects and spoil the distribution of cash assistance for poor families affected by the ongoing health crisis. Source: Philippines News Agency