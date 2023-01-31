Army rules 4th leg of PH Dragon Boat Federation Regatta

MANILA: The Philippine Army Dragon Warriors continued their winning streak this year after ruling the fourth leg of the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) Regatta on Sunday.

The Armymen triumphed in the 200-meter women's mall boat, 200-meter Standard Mixed board; and 200-meter Standard Open boat categories in the competition held in Dolomite Beach, Manila Baywalk.

The victory marked the Dragon Warriors' clean sweep of the PDBF Regatta which resumed last year after the cancellation of sporting events due to the pandemic.

Philippine Army kicked off 2023 with a successful campaign at the Mayor's Cup Spring Festival Dragon Boat Race held on January 21-22 in Cagayan de Oro City.

The Army paddlers ruled the 1,000-meter Catch the Rabbit Tail Standard Mixed Crew, 300-meter Standard Mixed Crew, and the 300-meter Standard Open Crew categories.

A total of 636 paddlers from 17 elite teams all over the country participated in Cagayan de Oro’s largest dragon boat race.

The Army Dragon Warriors, one of the founding members of PDBF, have been a powerhouse team since it debuted in the local dragon boat in 2010.

They brought home gold medals during the International Dragon Boat Federation-sanctioned World Dragon Boat Championships in Italy (2014) and Australia (2016).

Source: Philippines News Agency