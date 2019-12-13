Army provides medical services, advice vs. Yuletide diseases

MANILA With the Christmas season fast approaching, the Philippine Army (PA), through the Office of the Army Chief Surgeon (OACS), on Thursday provided free medical services to Army personnel and their dependents aside from increasing their awareness on lifestyle diseases associated with the holidays.

These activities were conducted at the PA headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala said.

The OACS-sponsored event has the theme Have Yourself a Merry Healthy Christmas, he added.

The OACS offered free medical services on hypertension screening, diabetes screening, vaccination, pharmacy counseling, nutrition counseling, vision screening with eyeglass fitting, physical therapy, thyroid ultrasound, wart removal, consultation and anti-rabies vaccines for canine and felines, OB-Gyn consultation, pediatric consultations, mental illness, and burnout screening.

During the activity, PA chief-of-staff Maj. Gen. Jesus Sarsagat highlighted the importance of prioritizing one's health as it plays an integral part in enabling Army personnel to effectively perform their duties while taking care of their families.

Last July, the OACS also hosted the first Army Medical Service Day 2019 where it provided free health services in partnership with the Department of Health, the City Government of Taguig, and different pharmaceutical companies.

With this kind of activity, we aim to support the health of every Filipino soldier and their dependents, as well as to advance our troops' over-all well-being, so they could better perform their duties and responsibilities, Zagala added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency