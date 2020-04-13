Army, police camps in Maguindanao adopt quarantine measures

Measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have been put in place in Army and police camps in Maguindanao.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has imposed stringent quarantine measures in its main headquarters in Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao.

“The PRO-BARMM Health Service Office is (HSO) overseeing the Covid-19 containment efforts in Camp SK Pendatun,” Brig. Gen. Manuel Manalo Abu said over a local radio station Monday.

He has directed the camp’s HSO “to ensure that no one should contract the virus or bring Covid-19 inside the camp.”

Upon Abu’s directive, the police unit has also been monitoring closely the health condition of personnel involved in quarantine enforcement operations.

To date, no police officer serving in the PRO-BARMM and the front line tested positive for the disease.

PRO-BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi; the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, Lamitan; and the 63 villages six towns of North Cotabato.

Meanwhile, the 6th Infantry Division (6ID) based in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao and covers the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, part of North Cotabato and part of Lanao del Sur, has similar quarantine measures to ensure the camp is safe from the disease.

“We are aware of what damage the disease could bring to our troopers inside our camp,” Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, 6ID commander, said in a statement.

Recently, the camp opened a mini-market, with fresh fish, meat, and other farm products coming from local farmers in Maguindanao and its nearby provinces to prevent soldiers from getting out of camp for their marketing chores.

The undertaking also aims to sustain the food provision of soldiers manning quarantine control checkpoints across Central Mindanao, Carreon added.

The mini-market, manned by Army personnel, is open to both soldiers and civilians from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Source: Philippines News Agency