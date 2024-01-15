Army, OPAMINE vow to sustain Davao insurgency-free status

DAVAO: The 10th Infantry Division (I0ID) and the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao (OPAMINE) have vowed to further strengthen efforts in sustaining the peace gains of being an insurgency-free Davao region. Maj. Mark Anthony Tito, the 10ID spokesperson, said the exertions of their unit include focused military operations, conduct of localized peace engagement, and strengthened integrated territorial defense system (ITDS). 'We also conducted information and education campaigns and outreach programs with stakeholders to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA) as well as conducted sectoral engagement activities including Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities,' Tito said in an interview on Monday. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Allan Hambala, 10ID commander, said he and Secretary Leo Tesoro Magno have already discussed the assistance that the OPAMINE could extend to the military unit. For instance, Hamabala said ground troops need support for their training and supplies to further boost their mor ale while on the field. Being the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) for the Davao Region, Magno acknowledged that maintaining the region as insurgency-free is a gargantuan task not just for the security forces but the entire populace as well. On Jan. 8, Magno also met with Philippine Army chief, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, to map out security measures and other programs for the region that would contribute to peace stability, order, and security. 'The strategic planning meeting was intended to help the security forces in Davao region strengthen their measures in maintaining peace in the area,' Magno said. In October 2022, the was declared insurgency-free, ending several decades of communist atrocities, particularly in the hinterlands of the area. Source: Philippines News Agency