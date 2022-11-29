Army non-commissioned officers join academic travel in Malaysia

MANILA: At least 45 non-commissioned officer (NCO) students from the Philippine Army (PA) have joined a four-day foreign academic travel in Malaysia.

The NCO students are members of Sergeant Major Class 09-2022, said Army spokesperson, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, in a statement.

“The delegation was headed by Training and Doctrine Command deputy commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Flores together with nine directing staff,” he added.

The four-day visit, from Nov. 21 to 24, included an information briefing on the Malaysian Army Academy’s history, structure, roles and functions.

“The SMC students also learned about NCO leadership courses, challenges on morale and welfare, managing personnel who use the latest technology, preparation for occupying junior leadership roles, and gender and equality matters in the military,” Trinidad said.

Foreign academic travel is part of the course curriculum which aims to widen the student’s understanding and awareness of the socio-economic, political, military, and cultural environment of Malaysia as a fellow ASEAN and regional security partner country.

“The academic travel also discusses existing bilateral agreements, best practices, and innovations that foster goodwill and friendship, and strengthens the ties between the Philippines and Malaysia,” Trinidad sai

Source: Philippines News Agency