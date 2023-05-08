Army, N. Samar town bury 6 unclaimed NPA cadavers

Only one of the seven bodies of the New People's Army (NPA) killed in a recent clash with government forces in Bobon, Northern Samar was identified and claimed by their families a week after the armed encounter, the Philippine Army said. Capt. Jefferson Mariano, Army's 8th Infantry Division spokesperson, said the six slain rebels remained unidentified and were buried at the public cemetery in Bobon town. 'Only Jeffrey Pajot was identified and claimed by his family in Las Navas, Northern Samar. His family buried him on Saturday,' Mariano told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview Monday. Mariano said local authorities accorded the six dead rebels decent burial on May 3. The wake was held for days at the Bobon municipal hall complex for the public to help identify the casualties. On April 30, the clash left at least seven NPA members killed when troops from the Army's 803rd Infantry engaged some 40 rebels in an encounter in upland Santander village in Bobon town. Soldiers called for close air and artillery support from the Philippine Air Force since the NPA lair was heavily fortified and surrounded by prohibited anti-personnel mines. The armed rebels belong to the subregional guerrilla unit and remnants of the dismantled front committee-2, subregional committee emporium of the NPA Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

Source: Philippines News Agency