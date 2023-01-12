Army mourns death of soldier involved in rescue ops in N. Samar

TACLOBAN CITY: The Philippine Army is mourning the death of a soldier who took part in the rescue efforts for flood victims in Northern Samar province.

The Army’s 8th Infantry Division reported that the body of Cpl. Jerry Palacio was recovered on Wednesday in the village of Happy Valley in San Isidro town, Northern Samar.

Palacio has been missing since Jan. 9 when strong currents swept him away while crossing a bridge on board a motorcycle while on his way to the local disaster risk reduction and management office to help rescue residents affected by flooding.

“On Wednesday morning, the search, rescue and retrieval operations team, together with civilian volunteers, found the cadaver of Palacio floating in Mauo River in Happy Valley, San Isidro, Northern Samar, just three kilometers away from the place where he was swept away,” said 8th Division spokesperson Capt. Jefferson Mariano.

Rescuers brought the body to the municipal health office of San Isidro for postmortem examination prior to its transport and turnover to his family in Mondragon town, also in Northern Samar.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cpl. Palacio’s family and loved ones during this difficult time, he died trying to save the people of Northern Samar. The Philippine Army will provide appropriate support and assistance to the bereaved family,” said 8th Infantry Division commander, Major Gen. Camilo Ligayo.

Northern Samar and other parts of Eastern Visayas have been experiencing rains in the past two weeks due to the shear line, low pressure area, and northeast monsoon.

The provincial disaster risk reduction and management office is still consolidating reports from different towns on the number of affected families due to the heavy rainfal

Source: Philippines News Agency