Army leaders told to maintain momentum to achieve mission

Philippine Army (PA) chief, Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, has ordered all PA leaders and senior commanders to continue sustaining their momentum towards greater mission effectiveness.

Gapay made the directive during the PA's first Command Conference in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, on Thursday.

Gapay reiterated his focus to the PA's major thrusts such as achieving operational and organizational excellence; advancing the Army's modernization program; strengthening the relationship with partners and stakeholders, and uplifting the well being of the troops.

Remember that our decisions as soldiers and public servants impact not only the people whom we serve but also the lives of our families. It is part of our readiness to ensure that those nearest and dearest to us are just as prepared and ready for what lies ahead. I strongly believe that a strong family makes a strong Army, he added.

Gapay also led the awarding of the Army Governance Pathway's Proficient status to the Army Reserve Command, 802nd Infantry Brigade, 701st Brigade, and 54th Engineer Brigade.

Maintain that high level of competence, character, and commitment in doing our job and attaining our campaign objectives, and always lead by example. Let us face the challenges of 2020 with vigor, commitment, and dedication for the success of the Philippine Army, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency