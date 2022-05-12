﻿Army lauds soldier-athlete for winning silver medal in SEAG

The Philippine Army (PA) on Thursday lauded one of its athletes for winning the silver medal in one of the rowing events during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Hanoi, Vietnam last May 11.

Private Chris Nievarez and his teammate CJ Jasmin clinched the silver medal in the men’s lightweight double sculls (rowing) event.

“Your extraordinary perseverance and dedication have brought glory not just to the PA but to our country as well. My heartfelt congratulations and enjoy the success you have worked so hard to achieve,” said PA Special Service Center Director, Col. John Oliver Gabun, in a statement.

The silver medal win contributed to the Team Philippines’ medal haul in the biennial regional sporting meet.

A total of 21 Army athletes are part of the Team Philippines that is competing in the 31st SEAG.

Army athletes are participating in sporting events which include athletics, badminton, basketball, kurash, rowing, sepak takraw, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and chess.

It can be recalled that Team Philippines dominated the 30th edition of SEAG in 2019 after bagging 387 medals, including 149 golds.

Source: Philippines News Agency