Army lauds Pinoy workers’ contribution to dev’t, Covid-19 fight

The Philippine Army (PA) recognized the efforts of all Filipino workers to help the government contain the threats posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), in observance of Labor Day.

“Their untiring commitment in helping our countrymen, especially the sick and those vulnerable to the infectious disease, are acts of selflessness, deserving of our recognition,” Army commander, Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said in a statement late Thursday.

He added that the PA is grateful for their “unparalleled service and gallantry” to the nation.

“We also commend our workers who risk their lives and safety to ensure the continuous production and distribution of basic services to the general public during this global pandemic,” he added.

He also lauded efforts of Filipino workers to fuel the country’s advance towards progress and stability.

“Our nation’s fight for workers’ rights, equal opportunities, and fair working conditions paved the way for the collective voice of the Filipino workforce to be realized and their potentials recognized,” he said. Source: Philippines News Agency