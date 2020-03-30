Army, Landers distribute food packs in Payatas

Landers Superstore and the Philippine Army delivered 1,500 relief packs to residents of Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, PA spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said the food packs include five kilograms of rice, four assorted canned goods, and two cup noodles.

Transportation vehicles from the PA Civil-Military Operations Regiment (CMOR) were used in the distribution of relief goods to the residents of Barangay Payatas.

The military has been assisting in the distribution of food items to the families affected by the month-long enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

Through Army reservist 2nd Lt. Matteo Guidicelli’s online fundraising concert titled “One Voice Pilipinas”, the Army was able to raise PHP4.8 million.

The funds raised were used to extend assistance to families affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and the Armed Forces of the Philippines repacked 500,000 disposable medical masks donated by the Bank of China Limited.

The masks will be distributed to healthcare workers in hospitals and strategic locations.

Source: Philippines News Agency