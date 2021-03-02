Army kills 4 BIFF gunmen, foils bomb attack

Soldiers killed four members of Daesh-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) who tried to launch bombings in Maguindanao, the military here said Monday.

Lt. Col. Charlie Banaag, commander of the 6th Infantry Battalion (6IB), said three other BIFF gunmen were wounded during the three-hour firefight involving 50 terrorists in the interiors of Shariff Saydona Mustapha town.

“Soldiers from the 6IB clashed with the BIFF under the Karialan faction who were setting ablaze houses in the community,” Banaag said.

Banaag said the firefight ensued after members of the BIFF fired at soldiers who responded to reports by civilians about the presence of gunmen in Sitio Gadong, Barangay Pagatin 1 on Sunday afternoon.

“While the fighting was raging, the BIFF succeeded in torching a semi-concrete house, Banaag said, adding that the terrorist group managed to carry their dead and wounded as they withdrew from the clash site.

Nobody was hurt on the government side.

Col. Pedro Balisi Jr., 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade commander, said that operating troops also recovered 10 improvised explosive devices. Army bomb experts quickly disarmed the IEDs at the clash site.

“These are trademarks of the BIFF,” Balisi said.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th Infantry Division (6ID) commander and head of the Joint Task Force Central, lauded the soldiers and the civilians for alerting government forces of the gunmen’s presence in their community.

Source: Philippines News Agency