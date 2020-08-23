Army intensifies drive to stop youth recruitment by NPA

The Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry Battalion (91IB) is stepping up its information and education campaign to counter the recruitment efforts of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA), particularly among the youth.

The 91IB, under the operational control of the 703rd Infantry (Agila) Brigade and 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division, spearheaded a series of symposiums and dialogues with the youth from July to August in this town and in Maria Aurora in its determined efforts to prevent the communist terrorist groups from infiltrating the young sector.

Lt. Col. Reandrew Rubio, commanding officer of the 91IB, said on Saturday the initiative is part of the implementation of Executive Order 70 and the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF ELCAC) through the Information and Education Campaign and Resource Control Operations to prevent the communist terrorist groups from conducting recruitment among the youths.

Rubio said the series of activities also presents the different communist rebels’ tactics and the seven stages of their infiltration to the youth sector.

“Our youth is our voice and our future leaders in the country. We should capacitate and mold them to become role models in the society. We urge the youth to support the current programs and activities of the government and be aware of the propaganda lies of the communist terrorist groups,” Rubio said.

He said they will continue to conduct such activities until all youth and other sectors are aware of the deceptive propaganda of the CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front.

Wilar P. Pascua, president of the Youth for Peace (YFP) Kadayakan in Maria Aurora, called on his fellow youths to support government programs designed for the development of their sector.

He encouraged everybody to study while young and enhance their capabilities to lead the nation in the future.

“Maganda po at hanga kami sa mga sundalo ngayon kasi may mga ganitong activity po para sa aming mga kabataan para hindi kami maligaw ng landas o ma-recruit ng mga CPP-NPA-NDF dahil ang mga kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan kaya tayo ay mag-aral ng mabuti para sa ating kinabukasan (It is nice and we admired the soldiers now because there is this kind of activity for the youth so as not to go in the wrong path and be recruited by the CPP-NPA-NDF because the youth is the hope of the nation. Thus, we need to study harder for our future),” Pascua said.

Brig. General Andrew D. Costelo, commander of 703rd Brigade, said, “nananatiling pag-asa ng ating bayan ang mga kabataan. Ingatan natin sila upang tahakin lamang ang tamang landas para kapayapaan at kaunlaran ng bansa (Our youth remains the hope of our nation. Let us take care of them so that they will go through the right path)”.

Major General Alfredo V. Rosario Jr., commander of 7th Infantry Division, said that, “Ang bukas ay hindi natin tangan, tanging ang mga kabataang papalit sa atin, ang maasahang ipagpatuloy ang ating mga simulain. Turuan natin sila nang tama at wasto ngayon para maunlad at payapang bukas para sa lahat (Tomorrow is not our hands. The youth are the only ones who will replace us whom we can rely on to continue our principles. Let us teach them right and proper now for a prosperous and peaceful tomorrow to all)”.

Source: Philippines News Agency