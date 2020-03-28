Army in NegOr, stakeholders meet to prevent Covid-19 spread

The 11th Infantry Battalion (11IB) of the Philippine Army in Negros Oriental, through its commander, on Friday assured that it fully supports the ordinances being implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province.

Lt. Col. Ramir Redosendo, 11IB commander, said in a statement that as one of the front-liners in the Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19, particularly responsible for border control points in the province, they are ready “to give full assistance and cooperation to the community.”

Redosendo coordinated with local chief executives and officials, police chiefs, municipal/health officers, and other stakeholders during a meeting here to discuss the stringent measures being implemented concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the meeting also aimed to “enhance further the coordination and collaboration between different Inter-Agency Task Force members who are at the forefront in the fight” against the disease.

Redosendo emphasized to the mayors the importance of front-liners wearing personal protective equipment and the strict implementation of standard operating procedures during the general community quarantine period in the province.

The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, Coast Guard, and similar service units have been tasked to patrol and seal the borders after Governor Roel Degamo declared a general community quarantine last week.

The 11IB is one of two battalions in Negros Oriental with headquarters in the southern town of Siaton. Source: Philippines News Agency