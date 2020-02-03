Army hunts down NPA rebels after S. Kudarat clash

The military in Sultan Kudarat province launched Sunday a manhunt against a band of communist rebels who ambushed patrolling soldiers in Sen. Ninoy Aquino town over the weekend.

Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said the clash late Friday last week left three New People's Army (NPA) insurgents dead in a brief firefight in Barangay Bugso, Sen. Ninoy Aquino town.

Carreon said platoon-size troopers from 37th Infantry Battalion, led by Lt. Col. Roberto Go, were on patrol in the village when attacked by about 20 NPA rebels at 8 p.m.

The incident triggered a 30-minute firefight that left three NPAs dead whose identities have yet to be ascertained, Carreon said in a report released Monday.

He added soldiers clashed with communist insurgents from the NPA's Daguma Front, Far South Mindanao Regional Command under a certain Ka Rayray.

Carreon said that other Army units stationed in the hinterlands of Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato have been mobilized against the rebels.

The NPA, together with the Communist Party of the Philippines, is listed as a terrorist organization by the governments of the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Norway, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency