ARMY HOLDING CAMPAIGN IN SCHOOLS TO ATTRACT NON-BUMI RECRUITS

The Malaysian Army carried out an information campaign in schools to attract non-Bumiputera candidates to join the force.

Army Chief, Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, said the campaign aimed to provide information to non-Bumiputeras as well as the younger generation as a whole on career opportunities in the Army, which is one of the branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“They were also informed that individuals who joined the Army could pursue higher education to advance their careers within the force,” he said when asked to comment on the Army’s effort in the matter before the Aidiladha sacrificial ceremony at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi here today.

Mohammad said 32 cows would be sacrificed in the ceremony to be distributed to the community within the camp.

He said the Army is collaborating with nine non-governmental organisations to distribute the sacrificial meat to the asnaf group around the city.

Cows were also sent to the Malaysian borders so that soldiers on duty there could perform the sacrifice as well, he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency