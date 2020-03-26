Army gets thermal scanners, equipment from PNOC EC

The Philippine Army (PA) on Thursday received 49 thermal scanners donated by the Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation (PNOC EC).

Army spokesperson, Col. Ramon Zagala, said the equipment was formally handed to the PA during a short ceremony at the Philippine Army Officers Clubhouse, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Retired Air Force commander and now PNOC-EC president and chief executive officer, Lt. Gen. Rozzano Briguez, said the donation is to support Army front-liners in combating threats by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Aside from the thermal scanners, the PNOC-EC also donated eye protectors, face masks and gloves.

“We are grateful for the Army frontliners’ sacrifice in serving the Filipino people amidst the threat of an unseen enemy. May this equipment protect you as you carry out your mission in helping our government fight the virus,” Briguez said.

Some 441 PA personnel were deployed at various checkpoints during the 30-day enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

