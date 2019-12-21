Army facilitates christening of ex-rebels’ child

MANILA Troops of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) 7th Infantry Division (ID) or Kaugnay Division, which has operational control over Central Luzon, have sponsored the christening of a former New People's Army (NPA) rebels' child on Friday.

In a statement, Col. Andrew Costelo of the 7th ID's 703rd Brigade said the parents, with aliases Ninoy and Megan, have only recently surrendered themselves to the Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Office and 91st Infantry Battalion.

Costelo said the two have long decided to return to the folds of the law after years of being an NPA.

The two initially hesitated to leave the organization for fear of reprisal from their comrades, Costelo added.

When they were expecting their child, the parents had to make a very hard and perilous decision that would define their life and more importantly that of their daughter's so she will no longer suffer the same burden of insecurities because of senseless communist ideology, he said.

In an interview, Civil-Military Operations officer Capt. Jimson Masangkay of the 703rd Brigade said the military really cares for the welfare of former rebels."

They will be taken care of. After all, they are still our fellow kababayans (fellowmen), Masangkay said, adding that the military prefers that the rebels would surrender to the government than engage in a gunfight.

He said the government's Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) is still in full swing to ensure that surrendering communist rebels have a holistic package of benefits that they can avail of, such as livelihood assistance, medical assistance, education, housing, and legal assistance.

The E-CLIP is coupled with the implementation of Executive Order (EO) 70 that activated the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) or the whole of nation approach to put an end to the communist insurgency.

Costelo said since the family is the foundation of society, we should always endeavor to enhance the Filipino family.

Sponsoring the baptism of the children of these former rebels is a privilege for us,'' Costelo said.

He also urged other NPA members to return to their families and loved ones, especially during this Yuletide season.

Apart from the baptismal, at least 12 NPA rebels surrendered to the Northern Luzon Command on the same day. Their firearms were presented to Northern Luzon Commander Lt Gen Ramiro Manuel Rey AFP.

The occasion is expected to cement a deep relationship between former rebels and soldiers which may add opportunity for those still hiding and active in the combat operations against the government to finally send their intentions to concede and lay their arms down for the attainment of peace in the whole nation, Costelo added. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency