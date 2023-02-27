Army donates books to Samar ‘rebel-influenced’ communities

TACLOBAN CITY: The Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry Division (ID) has donated books for learners in far-flung communities in Samar province prone to the influence of the New People’s Army (NPA).

The donation on Monday through the 8th ID’s Office of the Assistant Division Commander for Reservist and Retiree Affairs is in support to the School Library program of the Samar provincial government.

Col. Erwin Rommel Lamzon, the assistant division commander for reservist and retiree affairs, led the turnover of 244 books to Samar Provincial Library meant to equip children who need reading materials, especially those who are in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“Books are testaments of things, facts, ideas, and place. Even with the advent of technology, there are still areas without access to digital platforms. They can still learn from reading these books for basic education learners and college students,” Lamzon said in a statement.

The military is eyeing to bring the initiative to six provinces in Eastern Visayas, recognizing that books are necessary for remote areas with poor or without internet access.

In the past three years, the Samar Provincial Library has been providing additional support to villages and school libraries, especially to areas vulnerable to NPA influence.

This year, the book donation program intends to carry out five donation activities, and the beneficiaries will be selected through the Department of Education Catbalogan City division office.

Source: Philippines News Agency