Army distributes Easter gift packs to 3.7K QC households

Some, 3,766 households in Sitio Taniman, Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City were given family food packs (FFPs) courtesy of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Easter Sunday.

These relief items were delivered to the beneficiaries by the Philippine Army’s Civil-Military Operations Regiment, PA spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said in a statement.

The troops were assisted by representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and officials and volunteers from Barangay Batasan Hills.

Zagala said the FFPs were given to households of seven ‘purok’ (sub-villages) of Sitio Taniman.

A total of 13 military trucks and four civilian vehicles were utilized for the hauling of the relief goods, he added.

Each FFP consists of 10 kilograms of rice, 35 assorted canned goods and 20 sachets of milk and coffee.

Since April 4, a total of 15,716 FFPs were already distributed to the beneficiaries of selected barangays of Malabon, Taguig and Quezon City.

The recent FFP distribution is part of the 250 million worth of food packs donation made by the ADB.

Currently, the PA is still repacking the remaining food packs stocked at the Army Grandstand, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Last April 9, actress Angel Locsin and her friends visited the Army Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City and volunteered to help in the repacking of ADB goods.

“The ADB food packs shall be distributed to the communities identified by the DSWD. Thus, we will maximize our resources to deliver these goods to beneficiaries (who need it most) in Metro Manila,” PA commander Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said.

Source: Philippines News Agency