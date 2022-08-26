Army, DA partner to aid farmers in remote areas in E. Visayas

The Philippine Army has forged ties with the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Eastern Visayas to address the concerns of farmers in remote areas, who are vulnerable to the influence of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Most NPA recruits are farmers in far-flung areas persuaded through the exploitation of government flaws, Philippine Army 8th Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Edgardo de Leon said on Thursday.

“We are partnering together to find solution(s) to problems in farming communities. We will provide information to the DA on the needs in upland communities for allocation of more resources in these areas,” de Leon told reporters.

The military and the agriculture department will form a group to discuss farm-related issues in remote areas and map out strategies to address them.

These present and previous NPA-influenced areas were identified through disclosures of former rebels who recently surrendered to government forces. Most of these areas are in the Samar provinces.

The initiative, part of the task force to end local communist armed conflict, will also cover poverty-stricken communities in the provinces of Leyte, Samar, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, and Southern Leyte.

In a statement, DA 8 (Eastern Visayas) Executive Director Angel Enriquez agreed with the military's stand that insurgency is caused by the disappointment of the people in the delivery of government services to its intended beneficiaries.

“It’s not always military solution as the best solution, but rather the conglomeration of delivery of all services to its people, not only from the government but also from other parties, which could also extend assistance,” Enriquez said.

The initial agreement is an offshoot of the Philippine Army's and DA’s meeting during the Samar Island Peace and Development Partners Forum on August 17.

The foremost commitment during the forum was for a follow-up meeting with the head of the agencies in the region to come up with a common template to map and match the various programs, projects, and activities that the agencies could deliver to the region's isolated communities.

