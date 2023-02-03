Army crowned Game of the Generals champion

MANILA : The Philippine Army was crowned champion in the Team vs. Team category during the Philippine Navy-hosted Game of the Generals (GOG) held at the Philippine Marines Firing Range last Tuesday.

The event was participated by generals from the General Headquarters, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard.

According to the press release issued by the Philippine Army on Thursday, Team Army 1, led by commanding general Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., claimed the Perpetual Trophy after beating Team Army 2, spearheaded by 1st Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarete III.

Brawner said that the competition is aimed at showcasing the shooting skills as well as displaying sportsmanship and fostering camaraderie among the military and various law enforcement agencies.

Source: Philippines News Agency