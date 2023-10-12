Army contingent wins silver in rigid UK-hosted patrol exercise

A Philippine Army (PA) contingent has won the silver medal on the recently-concluded Phase II of the United Kingdom-hosted Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2023. In a statement Wednesday night, Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the event took place from Oct. 7 to 9 in Wales in the UK and is considered the most arduous patrolling event. "The Exercise Cambrian Patrol, also called the Olympics of Military Patrolling, is a mission-focused and scenario-based exercise comprising eight phases covering 16 events, including CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear) drills, counter improvised explosive devices, and a 60-kilometer patrol with climb and descent," he added. The PA contingent consists of eight soldiers headed by 1st Lt. Junjun M. Bayudan, from the First Scout Ranger Regiment. Over 170 patrolling teams, including 40 from foreign countries, participated in the different phases of the exercise hosted by the 160th (Welsh) Brigade. This year's iteration of Exercise Cambrian Patrol runs from Oct. 6 to 15. As of this time, no teams have qualified for the gold medal. Meanwhile, PA chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido commended the Filipino contingent for showcasing tactical proficiency, adaptability, and determination in the international arena. He also thanked the 3rd Battalion of The Royal Welsh for hosting the PA during the exercise.

Source: Philippines News Agency