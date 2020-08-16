Army confirms death of NPA female rebel in MisOr

The Army’s 58th Infantry Battalion (58IB) on Sunday confirmed that one female rebel of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed during an encounter in the hinterland village of Bal-ason, Gingoog City, in the province of Misamis Oriental.

The Army unit later identified the rebel as Brenda Serenio, 24, and originally a resident of Sitio Kamansi, Barangay Banglay, Lagonglong town of the said province.

Lt. Col. Ricky Canatoy, commanding officer of 58IB, said government troops encountered around 20 NPA fighters on Aug. 13, and after the firefight, the troops discovered the female NPA rebel with one M14 rifle.

He said she was abandoned by her comrades following the encounter.

Further investigation revealed that she was under the Sub-Regional Committee 1 (SRC 1), Northern Central Mindanao Regional Command (NCMRC).

“Our sincere condolences to the bereaved family of the killed female rebel. Another life is wasted and lost for fighting the wrong ideologies of the NPA. We hope that this will be the last person to sacrifice her life just for nothing,” Canatoy said.

After the encounter, the Army troops recovered items on the site, including one landmine, one Cignus radio, one solar panel charger, 13 sacks of rice, medical supplies, personal belongings, and “subversive documents.”

Meanwhile, Canatoy urged the remaining NPA rebels to lay down their arms, return to the folds of the law, and avail the programs of the government.

“You are always welcome to us if you decide to surrender and we will assist you until you avail all the benefits under Enhanced Comprehensive and Local Integration Program (E-CLIP). Likewise, your Army will continue its quest in ensuring the safety and security of every individual in the communities,” he said.

The recovered cadaver was then brought to funeral homes in Gingoog City to give her a decent and proper turnover to her family.

