Army cites Calabarzon police’s role in fight vs. NPA

CAVINTI, Laguna: The Philippine Army has cited the police in Region 4A (Calabarzon) for its successful campaign against the communist terrorist group.

The 202nd Infantry Brigade under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Cerilo Balaoro Jr. conferred a command plaque and individual awards to members of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB 4A) under the Police Regional Office-Calabarzon (PRO4A) during the Brigade’s flag-raising ceremony at its headquarters in Barangay West Talaongan here on Monday.

The activity recognized RMFB 4A's significant contribution to the successful Internal Security Operations (ISO) of its Balaoro Command against the CTG in the region.

The RMFB 4A awardees were represented by Lt. Col. Agosto Asuncion, RMFB 4A commander, who led his men during several successful joint law enforcement operations and ISO last year.

On Dec. 23, 2022, joint Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police (AFP-PNP) law enforcement operations resulted in the apprehension of Melanie Sumayang alias "Jaya/Hilda/Juday," secretary of the Komiteng Sentrong Bayan (KSB) Rizal under the Sub-Regional Military Area (SRMA) 4A of the New People's Army (NPA) by virtue of a warrant of arrest for two counts of frustrated homicide dated Sept. 5, 2019.

The RMFB 4A was also instrumental in the apprehension of Antonio Cule alias "Dads/Darwin/Banjo/Fury," head of the Finance Staff and Executive Committee SRMA 4-A, during a joint law enforcement operation in serving a warrant of arrest for murder dated Sept. 26, 2021.

In his message, Balaoro extended his appreciation to the PRO4A and RMFB 4A for their commitment and dedication to duty to finally put an end to the local communist armed conflict in the region.

“I want to congratulate all the PNP personnel involved for their bravery, perseverance, hard work, and exemplary performance of their tasks that contributed to the success of these ISO and law enforcement operations,” Balaoro said.

He added that the giving of awards is part of the command’s trust in recognizing the efforts of its partner stakeholders who are continuously supporting the unit’s overall mission.

