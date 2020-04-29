Army chief visits fire-hit FCPA building, personnel

Philippine Army (PA) commander, Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, on Tuesday visited the Finance Center Philippine Army (FCPA) in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, and checked on the condition of personnel assigned there following Monday night’s fire that severely damaged the facility.

“It is saddening to receive such news last night (Monday). Aside from the physical damage, it puts a toll on our personnel, particularly the workforce of FCPA,” he said in a statement.

Gapay, however, said the PA remains very resilient and dedicated to its tasks despite the many challenges it faces.

“We will not let the recent incidents waver us from serving the people amid this crisis,” he said.

Investigation revealed that the blaze was triggered by faulty electrical wiring, resulting in a short circuit in a conjunction box at the Governance and Strategy Management Office located inside the FCPA.

The fire started around 8: 45 p.m. Monday and was declared fire out at 10: 03 p.m.

No casualty was reported and the damage was placed at PHP1.2 million.

Despite the damage, the FCPA assured PA personnel that their pay, allowances, subsistence allowance, mid-year bonus, and coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) hazard pay and other financial claims will not be affected and will be paid on time.

