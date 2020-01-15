Army chief, reservists provide aid to Taal-affected families

Showing their solidarity and support to families severely affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano, Philippine Army commander Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay together with Army reservists distributed relief goods to evacuees in Sto. Tomas, Batangas Tuesday.

PA spokesperson Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, in a statement late Tuesday, said Gapay was aided by reservists from the 401st Ready Reserve Infantry Battalion (Res) in distributing relief items to 200 families staying at Poblacion 3, Batangas City Evacuation Center.

Also present in the relief distribution operations was TV personality Matteo Guidicelli, who is a reservist second lieutenant.

We thought about how we could help our kababayans that's why I asked my friends what we can contribute and this is what we've gathered so far. I am also urging the others to take part, Guidicelli said.

Marilyn Olimpiada, an evacuee, said she left San Isidro, Taal Island with her family on Sunday night to take refuge at the center.

Nagpapasalamat po kami kasi naalala po nila kami na bigyan ng tulong (We are thankful because they remembered us and gave us aid), Olimpiada said.

One of the first responders, Marissa Castillo, who holds the rank of Corporal as a reservist, said she is happy to help those in need.

Sobrang masaya sa pakiramdam na nakatutulong kahit wala kaming tulog. Three days and three nights talaga kaming nasa labas para tumulong sa mga nasalanta (It feels so good that we can help despite lack of sleep. We have been on the ground for three days and three nights to help those who were affected. Anytime, naka-antabay kami (we are on standby) to help them.

Castillo enlisted in the reserve component in May of last year.

The relief items which were delivered to the displaced families came from the initiative of private individuals and business entities.

Zagala said the PA also provided trucks and personnel to help transport the donations.

Meanwhile, Gapay said they are hoping that their gesture will inspire others to do the same to help in whatever way they can.

Source: Philippines News Agency