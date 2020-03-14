Army chief lauds troops for ranking NPA leader neutralization

Philippine Army (PA) chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay lauded military and police personnel for the successful operation in Baguio City which led to the neutralization of a ranking Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) leader and two of his companions.

"With Giron's death, justice is served. But we must not cease. We must not stop in uniting against such tyranny, which for many years, have deprived the Filipino people the peaceful lives they deserve," Gapay said in a statement late Friday.

Government forces raided a house at Lourdes Subdivision Extension, Barangay Queen of Peace, Baguio City around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Killed were CPP chair and CPP-NPA Executive Community member Julius Soriano Giron, Lourdes Tan Torres, and a still unidentified male believed to a member of the rebels' National Military Commission.

Security troops were supposed to serve Giron various warrants for murder, frustrated murder, arson and rebellion when the NPA leader and his companions opened fire, triggering a firefight which led to their deaths.

"The rebels' efforts to gain political power through their armed struggle only resulted in violence. This will never be the solution for our society," Gapay said.

Numerous atrocities committed by Giron have resulted in the death of military personnel and civilians; loss of economic assets due to the illegal burning of equipment, and the displacement of thousands of people.

Source: Philippines News Agency