Army chief cites battalions’ successful ops vs. terrorists

Philippine Army (PA) commander, Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay on Wednesday lauded the officers and enlisted personnel of 41st and 91st Infantry Battalions for their recent successes against terrorist groups.

“To 41IB and 91IB operating troops, I commend you for a job well done. Remain vigilant against our enemies and continue to perform your duties well while protecting the people,” Gapay said in a press statement.

Gapay was referring to the successful operation conducted by the 41st Infantry Battalion, a field unit of the 11th Infantry Division against an estimated 20 Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terrorists at Barangay Tumatangis, Indanan, Sulu on Tuesday.

The encounter lasted for around nine minutes and resulted in the killing of one ASG terrorist and retreat of the group.

Pursuit operations also led to the capture of enemy items including one M-16 automatic rifle, one M-203 grenade launcher, five long M-16 magazines, 98 pieces of 5.56mm ammunition, two 40mm grenade rounds, one bandoleer, two backpacks, four cellphones, an improvised solar panel, food items, personal belongings, and shabu paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, troops from the 91st Infantry Battalion, a formation of the 7th Infantry Division, on April 23 recovered high-powered firearms at Barangay Diaat, Maria Aurora, Aurora after conducting pursuit operations against New People’s Army (NPA) terrorists who fled from the area.

Troops seized one M-16A1 rifle, two M-16, two M-653, seven short magazines for M-16, 11 M-16 long magazines, a bandoleer and 234 bullets.

The NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Source: Philippines News Agency